Kabi WaJesus returns Audi “birthday gift” from his wife





Celebrity YouTuber Peter Kabi alias Kabi WaJesus has returned his recently acquired Audi A5 vehicle that his wife Milly Wambui alias Milly WaJesus had “gifted” him on his birthday.

Kabi, in a video on their YouTube channel, said he had opted to “return” the car of his dream because it was difficult to use it on the Kenyan roads.

“First of all I want to say a big thank you for the overwhelming support you guys showed us when my love surprised me with this German machine over here. And you know I’m super grateful but aki please guys don’t come for me, I’m just saying, but this is not to refuse the gift.”

“This is it; I wanted this car because it is low, classy-looking and clean and that’s why my love got it. My love wanted a Q5 which is like a million bob more. It’s a bigger car, still an Audi but it’s a million bob more and it’s higher.”

“So she went ahead and got it for me but after driving it for like four days I felt it’s low to be honest. It doesn’t feel as easy to drive especially on our road. Where we stay is very interior. Now this is what I’m thinking, I’m thinking we add that million bob and upgrade to a bigger car, the Audi Q5.”

The couple took back the Audi A5 and were allowed to test drive the Audi Q5.

“To be honest the Q5 does not feel as classy as the A5 but it feels so comfortable on our bad roads,” he went on.

After three days of test driving, Kabi WaJesus decided to settle for the Q5 that will take three weeks to be imported.

“I have finally decided that I am going for a Q5. In three weeks the car will be here so let’s just wait. For now, I’m going back to my Mazda Axela,” he said.

This however comes amid chatter that the WaJesus family could just be doing these stunts as marketing gimmicks for a particular car dealer.