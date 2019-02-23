Betty Kyalo speaks on remarriage just days after ex-hubby Okari weds





Barely a week after her ex-husband re-married, TV siren Betty Kyalo has said she too can’t wait to walk down the aisle again.

As reported by Classic 105 FM, the ever-smiling K24 news presenter also reveled that she is under pressure from her mother to move on with her life.

“I miss being with someone and can’t wait to settle down again. In fact my mum keeps asking when I will wear my next wedding gown. She wants me to bring a man home,” she said.

DIVORCE

Betty’s revelations come just days after her ex-husband Dennis Okari tied the knot with his new-found love Naomi Joy at an event that attracted a lot of media attention.

Okari and Kyalo got married in 2015 but separated months later following a public fallout which culminated in divorce.

Since that divorce, Betty has been romantically linked with a number of influential men including a prominent politician.