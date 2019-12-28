K24 news anchor takes a break from mortuary duties

K24 news anchor Erick Njoka says he has taken a break from being a mortician to concentrate on his journalism career.

Njoka shocked many Kenyans last year when he revealed that one of his major side hustles was working as a mortuary attendant.

He revealed that he had been working as an undertaker for a couple of years at a family mortuary, Mukoe Funeral Home, located in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

Despite the decision, Njoka says he still helps out at the morgue whenever he is called upo.

“I took a break from the morgue business to focus on my career as a journalist but I still carry out my duties as an assistant and/or attendant when need be,” Njoka says.

Njoka went public with the details on his part time job as an undertaker in October 2018 when he was featured by his colleague Joab Mwaura on his feature segment Mgaaga na Upwa.

The former KTN News anchor revealed that he was trained to be a mortician by his late father, a former nominated Member of Parliament so that he could help in the running of the family morgue business that has been in operation for 16 years.

This was before he joined Catholic University of East Africa to pursue journalism. But even after his studies and employment in mainstream media, he never quit being an undertaker, which he described as his hobby.