K24 News anchor Michelle Morgan (left) and singer Kaz. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

K24 news anchor Michelle Morgan and singer Kaz have caused a stir on social media after posting a video of the two dancing on a stripper pole.

Kaz has been sharing a series of videos on her social media accounts of her journey to become a pole dancer.

In her latest post, she is joined by Morgan and together they mount a pole to showcase their stripper moves.

Kaz wears a red bra with cut-out high waist pant, while Michelle wears a black spaghetti top with black pants. They proceed to mount the pole and interlock legs while moving in a circular motion.

The two rotate around the pole for seconds before they each bend over to slap the others butt repeatedly.

“T.H.I.S G.I.R.L!! For whatever reason the universe keeps yo-yoing us back into each other’s lives, it’s definitely on the right track. I love the times we share so much @michellemorganke and appreciate our deep understanding of feminine and sexual power. To forever being pole buddies and buddy buddies. Love you forever!” writes Kaz

And for our final trick.. #polebaedoubles A post shared by 🅚🅐🅩 (@karenkazlucas) on Apr 6, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT





