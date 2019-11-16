Jux: Vanessa Mdee dumped me then whined after I moved on first

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has blasted his ex-girlfriend, fellow music star Vanessa Mdee for whining after he moved on, claiming she was the one who dumped him.

The two had an on-and-off relationship for six years but decided to call it quits for good earlier this year.

In a candid interview with Nairobi News, Juma revealed that after their relationship started experiencing turbulence once again just six months after they had reunited, they tried to iron out issues. It’s at this point that Vanessa told her she wanted out.

Juma, who recently dropped his first album ‘The Love album’, says he was left hurt by Vanessa’s call because he didn’t see it coming and thought they could work things out.

However, he chose to respect her decisions and promised each other that they would continue supporting one another and keep the news of their break up a secret until such a time each one of them would have moved on.

Jux says Vanessa didn’t keep the promise because nine months later she let the cat out of the bag taking to Instagram to announce to their million followers that they had long parted ways for good.

It’s at this point that Jux decided to introduce his new Asian girlfriend Naika whom he had started to know.

After several of his pictures getting cozy and acting all lovey dovey with the Asian beau went viral, Vanessa blasted him accusing him of pampering her with fake love. She termed it as ‘Mapenzi ya Juxx ya kisela’ in one of her performances.

And in a recent radio interview with Millard Ayo, Vanessa revealed that she was badly heart when Jux introduced his new girlfriend to the world. “Mzee baba alipomtambulisha yule Mchina wake kitu kilikuwa kinabana hapa moyoni,” lamented Vanessa.

Jux now says he does not understand why his ex-girlfriend whom he really respects and adore would resort to such theatrics yet she did not follow her own script. He insists after Vanessa’s revelations, he felt it was only fair then for him to move on.

“I don’t understand why she kept blasting me after I moved on yet in the first place she is the one who told me she wants us to break up. I made the decision to introduce my new girlfriend Nayika after she broke the news that we were no longer together despite us agreeing that we would keep it a secret. Immediately after that, she started whining and calling me out, I don’t quite follow why she did that,” Juma explained.

Jux also dismissed rumours that they split due to their religious differences and family pressure. He is a Muslim and Vanessa a Christian. The singer insists family issues played a minor role in their break up because they had been dating for six years.

Vanessa has since moved on too with Nigerian American hunk actor Olu Rotimi Akinosho.