This file photo taken on December 2, 2016 shows Singer Justin Bieber performing onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016. AFP PHOTO

American singer Justin Bieber has reportedly reached out to his ex Selena Gomez’s mother.

Bieber’s move comes just days after he and model Hailey Baldwin told a fan that they were now married.

Selena’s mom, Mandy, who was a great fan of her daughter and Bieber’s relationship, was reportedly called by the singer who told her he needed to see her.

Mandy has been caring for Selena who has had an emotional breakdown recently.

Media reports have been linking her break down to the Bieber’s engagement to Hailey in July and consequent secret wedding in September.

Bieber first separated with Selena in 2015 but the two have reportedly been on and off till March 2018 when they finally called it quits for real.

The singer went on to engage Hailey months after the final split with Selena.

Hailey was reportedly in and out of Bieber’s life for years before he finally made their dating official.