Juma Jux publicly responds to Vanessa Mdee over cheating claims





Bongo flava star Juma Jux has been forced to publicly respond to his girlfriend Vanessa Mdee over cheating allegations.

Jux recently posted a video on his Instagram account of Miss Tanzania 2017 Julitha Kabete singing to his latest song In case you Don’t Know featuring Kenyan rapper Nyashinski.

Among the numerous comments from fans reacting to the video, was a cryptic one from Vanessa Mdee which read “Your Type.”

Although Mdee later deleted the post, it seems to have compelled Jux to issue a statement absolving himself from cheating on her.

HOTTEST COUPLE

“Sio kila msichana ninaye mpost kussuport kazi zangu ni msichana wangu, nawapost kwa sababu wanaonesha upendo tu, hakuna hata msichana mmona niliye mpost nina mahusiaono naye. No one. Stop what you’re doing (I’m not involved with every woman whose support for my work I post on social media. I just do it to appreciate all the love they show me),” Jux wrote on Instagram.

Jux and Mdee, who are currently the hottest couple in Tanzania, got back together January last year after a six months break up over cheating allegations.

In December 2018, Vanessa was forced to deny rumors that they had split up again after their fans noticed that they were not spending as much time together as before, especially after they got back.