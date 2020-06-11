Juliani: Why I don’t do gospel music anymore

Rapper Juliani, who is planning to release his fourth studio album, has said he is still saved, although he has since stopped doing gospel music, instead focusing more on social justice.

Juliani has revealed that his involvement with the community is what changed his perception as a musician and hence he felt the need to adopt a style that speaks about the plight of the community.

SOCIAL JUSTICE

“I got saved in 2005 but sio ati mimi ni Mkirsto mzuri. I got involved with the community with Mau Mau and Kalamashaka then I started doing music,” Juliani said.

“I come from the hood and you can’t talk about what you don’t know. Even if I’m to sing gospel songs, I can’t sing praise and worship while I see people go hungry. You have to talk about what you are going through and your interpretation of life at that particular time. So it was easier for me that way,” he explained.

Due to his brilliance in penning poetic lyrics as he addresses social issues, his former style of music was dubbed conscious music.

NOT AN ACTIVIST

But the rapper, who has been around for more than a decade now, admits that Mau Mau and Kalamashaka also influenced him to change his style of music.

“Also because of my background with Mau Mau and K-Shaka, I couldn’t just talk about one thing and not document what’s happening at that particular time in my life and the people around me,” he said.

Since changing his style, the messages in Juliani’s songs have messages centered on patriotism and activism.

However, Juliani denies being an activist, maintaining that he is only a rapper who knows how to put words together to deliver a message.