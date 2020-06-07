Juliani: Brenda and I are still very cool with each other, but not together

Kenyan rapper Juliani, has said he relates very well with his ex-girlfriend actress Brenda Wairimu and that they are on talking terms.

After dating for more than eight years, Juliani and Brenda broke up about three years ago, but they have remained friends.

CO-PARENTING

The two have a five-year-old daughter, Amor Njeri, whom they are co-parenting.

There have been rumours though that their relationship had deteriorated, an issue Juliani dismissed, saying that co-parenting with Brenda has never been better.

“She is the mother of my child and I can’t take that away from her. She has been really helpful in ensuring that I spend time with my daughter as I try my level best to provide. I may not be together with her in a relationship or romantically but as the mother of my child I respect her so much. Besides, she is also a good person” Juliani said.

Juliani went on to reveal that they made the decision not to reveal their daughter’s face to the public, especially on social media, to protect her and themselves as parents from cyberbullying.

SINGLE

Following their breakup, Juliani says he chose to remain single and the situation remains unchanged.

As for Brenda, she has been linked to fellow actor Ephy Saint with whom they play boyfriend and girlfriend on TV drama series Monica.

Word has it that they have brought to real life their screen chemistry.

However a few months ago, Brenda denied dating Saint but confirmed that she is in a relationship with someone else.