Juliana Kanyomozi pays tribute to her late son with sweet birthday message

Ugandan songstress Juliana Kanyomozi has penned a moving birthday message for her late son.

In a moving Instagram message, Juliana said she would light candles for her little boy who passed on five years ago.

It was the culmination of an emotional week for Ugandan songbird who started posting messages to her son on Instagram before the actual birthday.

“Because someone we love is in heaven, there’s a little bit of heaven in our home,” Juliana wrote.

Five years on, Juliana has proved that her love for her son has gone beyond death and stayed alive forever.

“My dearest son Keron happy birthday! I will light up a candle as I think of you today. You are missed by everyone,” Juliana wrote on his birthday.

Juliana’s son died in 2014 aged just 11 years old after a major asthma attack which happened when both the boy’s parents were in the room.