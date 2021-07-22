Juliana Kanyamozi’s tribute to departed son





Ugandan singer Juliana Kanyamozi has paid glowing tribute to her departed son Keron on the seventh anniversary of his death.

The Kibaluma hitmaker explained that his demise was still fresh in his mind, and not a day passes without her thinking about him.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you or miss you. Rest in peace Keron. Love you always son. #7yearsToday,” tweeted Kanyamozi, in a message that led to glowing tributes from her followers.

Just prepare your soul and believe that keron is more happy with his Heavenly Father because even me I always pray that atleast you become my best friend in heaven if it fails on earth — sekitto herbert (@HerbertSekitto) July 21, 2021

Some wounds heal completely , others leave huge scars . I know loss of a loved one is one of those hard things to heal from . Maybe the good lord rest his soul in peace 🙏🫂 — SHADRACK G MUTUNGA ✨🧘🇺🇬 (@ShaddMutunga) July 20, 2021

May he continue to Rest Peacefully ❤️ — JONAM’S PRINCESS👑👑 (@AtimCharlotte) July 20, 2021

Keron passed on at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi aged 11 after suffering an asthma attack.

He was the singer’s only child at the time but Kanyamozi, who shot to fame in Kenya during his stint as a Judge at the Tusker Project Fame auditions, recently welcomed another son named Taj on her 39th birthday.