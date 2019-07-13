Judges of East Africa’s ‘Got Talent’ show unveiled

Judges of East Africa’s version of ‘Got Talent’, one of the world’s most popular reality television shows, were announced on Saturday in Nairobi.

The four judges include Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee, veteran Kenyan journalist Jeff Koinange, Ugandan radio presenter, TV host and actor Gaetano Kagwa and Rwandese DJ Makeda Mahadeo.

The show will be hosted by Ugandan comedian Kansime.

Over 21,000 contestants from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya took part in the auditions.

In Kenya, auditions were held in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.

Only 18 contestants will make it to the finals with the winner walking away with $50,000 (Ksh5 million) prize money.

The show will be aired on Citizen TV starting August 4 with the finals set for October.

The judges and members of the public will have their say to determine the contestants who will remain on the show or go home.

The winner of the finals will be determined by votes from the public.

Vanessa Mdee said she is thrilled to be part of the show. Her talent was discovered in another talent show.

“Being part of this gives me fullness because I was also discovered from a talent search competition. This experience makes me feel so special and I assure people they will love this” Vanessa said.

The ‘Got Talent’ show was founded by British TV producer and talent competition judge Simon Cowell.

‘Got Talent’ show currently runs in 59 countries across the world including the latest addition of the four East African nations.

Five years ago, ‘Got Talent’ was recognized as the world’s most successful reality TV shows.

The ‘East Africa Got Talent’ has been put together by Tanzanian Clouds TV, Coca Cola, Safaricom and Rapid Blue, a South African production company behind the ‘South Africa Got Talent’