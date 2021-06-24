Journalist plea to clear Sh1.5 hospital bill





A journalist has sent out a financial plea to the public to enable her to pay her medical bill.

Appie Matere, the Executive and Chief Executive of Zamaradi Productions and a cancer patient, says she’s been confirmed with an Sh1.5 medical bill.

Friends, family, and well-wishers have come to her rescue, she says, but she still needs Sh131,633 to clear the bill.

Among others, Matere produces the Kina television series which features stars such as Sanipei Tande.

She’s also produced 22 films, 11 TV shows, and over 20 features with the popular ones being Kona, Kina, and Killer Neckles.

“The hospital was gracious enough to extend the time to clear the bill. I have been battling breast cancer that was diagnosed in 2020 and I have had several rounds of chemotherapy sessions,” she said.

She added that she was recently operated on to extract the tumour but her stay in HDU depleted her insurance forcing her to seek financial help.

“On April 28, 2021, I was operated on to extract the tumour. All went well but the surgery took 13 hours and my stay in HDU was longer than anticipated. This depleted my insurance and amassed an outstanding hospital bill of Sh1.5 million. As I recover from home, I am calling on my family and my friends to stand with me on this one. I need you

She added: “I can’t find words to express how much I appreciate your kindness and generosity. Three weeks ago, I had to undergo a major surgery and tackle a bill that looked nearly impossible. Luckily, I have received help from strangers, friends, colleagues, fans and family.

Contributions stand at Sh1,368,367 of the Sh1.5 million we hoped to raise. Thanks for making the burden lighter! I will beat this disease and testify of God’s goodness in my life. Thank you for standing with me.”

In 2014, her production company was contracted to do 71 movies in six months by Africa Magic/ MNET. In an interview with Business Daily, the workload forced her to shoot three films a week.