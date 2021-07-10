Journalist blasts ‘arrogant’ Willy Paul





Beleaguered Kenyan crooner Wilson Abubakar Radido, popularly known by the stage name Willy Paul, appears to have brushed Radio Maisha presenter Billy Miya the wrong way.

In an emotional post on his social media account on Friday, July 9, which has since been deleted, Miya expressed his frustrations with the gospel turned secular artist, whom he described as the ‘epitome of arrogance and pride.’

According to the radio personality, it was much harder to host a meeting with Willy Paul compared to the tough speaking Interior Ministry Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

The award-winning radio presenter opened up on how he has unsuccessfully tried to secure an interview with the Kitanzi hitmaker in recent times, only for his efforts to be met with sheer arrogance.

“Getting Willy Paul for an interview is difficult than getting Matiang’i. The level of arrogance he picks up the phone with is just out of this world. He picks then says he is calling na hapigi (he doesnt call), over 100 times,” he lamented.

He bitterly recalled how he helped nurture Willy Paul’s talent by giving him gigs while he was still a struggling musician at the Coast before fame and money came calling.

“I understand that it’s his phone and he has liberty to pick or ignore but in this industry we need each other to prosper. I remember when I was building him I used to give him shows down at the coast,”

“na alikua ameniganda kama chawa lakini leo hii ananijibu “who is This” duh! Ama kweli fadhali mfadhili mbuzi anaeza kupa marondo ukashiba, binadamu atakuudhi,”he exclaimed.

Worse, an incensed Miya announced that he had blocked and removed Willy Paul’s number from his contact list, that he never wanted to hear from him ever again, and vowing never to support his music henceforth.

“I have deleted your number and blocked it, don’t even look for me in 100 years enjoy your life bro. Tutapatana Inshallah,”

“I will never support your music in any kind of way nor even mention you anywhere. In this life always normalize being humble it goes a long way #SomeoneTellWillPaul apunguze kliburi.,” his post read.

Nairobi News unssucessfully tried to reach Willy Paul for comment.