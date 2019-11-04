Jose Chameleone in trouble over unpaid Sh300k debt

Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone could soon be facing the law following accusations of defaulting on a UGX 11 million (about Sh300,000) debt accrued after a Kampala based mechanic repaired his car.

In an interview with Kampala-based Spark TV, the said mechanic narrated how he has on severally occasions attempted to but failed to get his dues cleared by the famed Badilisha hitmaker.

“I installed a new gearbox, brake fluid, computer and programming, front hub and bearings, fuel nozzles, plugs, tyre repairing and of course labour charges,” the mechanic claimed.

Chameleone, who is known to be a man of means, is said to have left behind a ‘dilapidated’ Subaru as security.

“The Subaru is in very poor condition, lacks an engine and even of sold would not fetch UGX3 million (about Sh80,000),” the mechanic lamented.

The case has been reported at Katwe Police Station.

Chameleone, whose real name Joseph Mayanja, is considered a man of means owing to his flashy lifestyle and his prominence in the music industry.

Chameleone has lately joined politics and declared interest in vying for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat during the country’s next general elections in 2021.