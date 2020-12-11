Joey Muthengi quits Capital FM





Media personality Joey Muthengi has quit Capital FM’s The Jam show.

She made the announcement on Friday through her social media platforms adding that she needed a ‘break’.

She went on to appreciate fans for their love and support, promising to ‘soon’ be back on air.

“I just want to thank you all so much for embracing me on @thejam984 on @CapitalFMKenya. I will no longer be on that particular show but your support has meant the world to me. I need to take a break for now but I will be back n better as soon as I can. Hip Hop Heads unite!” said Joey.

https://twitter.com/Joey_Muthengi/status/1337273420875259904?s=20

She said the break was important for her mental health.

“I have always talked about the importance of mental health. The other day I tweeted that I was tired. Twitter wasn’t kind about that but I never regret being open and honest about how I’m feeling. So if I need a break, that’s all that is fam,” She added.

Joey has been at Capital FM for about a year and seven months. She came in as a replacement for Cess Mutungi who hosted ‘The Jam984’ for 10 years.

For the time she was at Capital FM, Joey hosted the show alongside Martin Kariuki. She has previously worked as a show host at Citizen tv.