Joey Muthengi back on Instagram after giving up her hacked account

Media personality Joey Muthengi has given up her Instagram account after it was hacked.

The account which had been verified had close to one million followers, but about three weeks ago, she started losing almost a thousand followers in a day.

“We have been monitoring it for the past three weeks. Something strange was happening as she would lose almost one thousand followers in a day,” Holy Dave, Joey’s brother, told Nairobi News on the phone.

The Capital FM presenter is now back on Instagram with a new account joey_muthengi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Muthengi (@joey_muthengi) on May 11, 2020 at 4:44am PDT

When she was hacked, she immediately alerted her fans and cautioned them against accepting any lucrative deals sent their way in the name of ‘Joey Muthengi’.

“Hey friends, it appears my account has been compromised/hacked. Please do not agree to any seemingly lucrative deals on my behalf,” Joey posted on her Insta-story.

She brutally condemned the hacker for the ill act, strongly declaring that never in her right mind, would she ever pay for something she rightly owns as it emerged the hackers wanted money from her to return the account to her.

“Whoever you are, you won. I hope this helps you sleep at night. Take the account. I pray it brings you Coro… I mean… happiness. I will not ever pay a bribe for that which is mine… not in this lifetime, “she added.

It seems the account has been deleted/ deactivated.