Jimmy Gait returns home to rousing welcome at JKIA

Gospel musician Jimmi Gait received a hearty welcome from his fans and family on Sunday at the JKIA when he jetted back into the country from treatment in India.

The crowd danced and cheered at him while showering him with flowers and gifts. He thanked his fans for their support and prayers.

The welcome had the onlookers at the airport confused at what was going on.

“I feel loved, I feel supported and thank you so much. I want to say thank you to God because he enabled me to fly to India and I have been treated . I had been scheduled for surgery but it did not come to pass because of your prayers . I feel the better and I had a good experience,” said Gait.

He further explained that he is okay but under treatment for the next six months.

MEDICAL TREATMENT

The artiste addressed his departure to India for special treatment through his YouTube channel. He said the diagnosis on his throat problem was given by Kenyan doctors who recommended surgery.

He revealed that once in Iidia, he underwent tests that established that the infection was in his stomach and that if it was left untreated would have resulted in cancer.

In August, Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege visited the artiste in an Indian hospital while receiving treatment.

She was accompanied by other Kenyans who had flown to India to seek medical care.