Jemutai, Hamo beef draws to a close





The public spat between comedian Herman Kago known by the stage name Prof Hamo and his baby mama Stella Bunei aka Jemutai could be about to end.

This after Hamo reportedly agreed to pay school fees for the couple’s two children.

Jemutai revealed the development to blogger Edgar Obare via his Instagram page.

Obare had shared a picture Jemutai, Hamo, and a third person having a meal at a restaurant.

The photo was reportedly sent to Obare by one of his followers.

It had the caption; “wapendanao ndio wapatanao (those who love each other will always meet)”

Jemutai also claimed Hamo had requested a DNA test for the kids.

“Hi Edgar, yes that was me (in the photo), Hamo, and his brother we were at Big Square on Wednesday. We met on Monday with Churchill and a few guys to try and sort out issues. We are still sorting out issues. At the meeting, he agreed to pay for the school fees, so tulimeet (we met again) on Wednesday as agreed and he gave me the school nkalipa jana. The DNA will be out in two weeks,” Jemutai wrote.

Obare asked who requested the DNA and Jemutai responded, “Hamo, we did the DNA on Tuesday at KEMRI.”

Last week it emerged the two shared two children but Jemutai accused Hamo of neglecting the family.

“Yes he is, we have two kids together…he doesn’t support his kids at all,” Jemutai said.

Hamo however refuted the claims and said he has been proving for his children.

“I have children who live with me and others who don’t live with me. I have been providing for my children from day one and there’s no day they went without food or shelter or anything they need. My wife is the one who sends upkeep for the children who don’t live with us. This has been the agreement between my family and the mother of the children,” he said.

It took the intervention of comedian Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill, for the two to calm down.

While commenting on the exchange of not so rosy words between the two comedians, the veteran comedian stressed it was important for the ‘kids to win’ despite the public differences between their parents.

“We have had a long cordial talk with Hamo and Jemutai and agreed to deal with the matter privately and find an amicable solution. in the end, the kids have to win,” wrote Churchill on Twitter.