Celebrated media personality Jeff Koinange was among the 2,500 VVIPs who attended the wedding of Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote’s daughter this week.

Koinange, who recently revealed during his radio show that he is worth Sh50 million, flew to Lagos with his wife Shaila for invite only wedding ceremony of Fatima Dangote.

Koinange later shared on Instagram a photo of himself in the company of other guests at the ceremony.

AFRICA’S RICHEST MAN

“Believe me when I say the WHO’S who was there… from Bill Gates to Mo Ibrahim to Jakaya Kikwete to Nigeria’s Best and Brightest! And the icing was Davido and Wizkid performing together!,” Koinange captioned the photo.

Fatima is one of Dangote’s 15 children and is said to have recently graduated from a London University. She is currently managing a branch of her father’s businesses in Abuja.

Dangote, who is ranked as Africa’s richest man, owns vast business empire spread all over Africa with his main interests being in real estate, cement manufacturing, milk processing and the oil industry.

He has in the past been linked with a deal to acquire English side Arsenal Football Club.



