Jeff Koinange ‘threesome’ remark live on air leaves Victoria Rubadiri speechless – VIDEO





Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange on Sunday night left his co-anchor Victoria Rubadiri speechless with a cheeky ‘threesome’ remark on air during a live news bulletin.

The awkward moment in the studio came shortly after the story about Kakamega twins Sharon Mathias and Melon Lutenyo and their ‘sister’ Melvis Imbaya had been aired.

DNA results, which were made public on Saturday, revealed that the 19-year-old Sharon and Melon are identical twins who were separated at birth and raised by different parents, who in light of the new development have agreed to have the three girls live together.

After the story concluded, Jeff remarked that living together would make Sharon, Melon and Melvis an “awesome threesome”, a comment, which Victoria clearly didn’t see coming.

After a brief awkward silence, a visibly stunned Victoria asked Jeff to read the next story.

Jeff’s comment lit up social media with users giving their varied views. Here are some of their comments:

