Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtag

Jeff Koinange ‘threesome’ remark live on air leaves Victoria Rubadiri speechless – VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu June 17th, 2019 2 min read

Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange on Sunday night left his co-anchor Victoria Rubadiri speechless with a cheeky ‘threesome’ remark on air during a live news bulletin.

The awkward moment in the studio came shortly after the story about Kakamega twins Sharon Mathias and Melon Lutenyo and their ‘sister’ Melvis Imbaya had been aired.

OTHER ARTICLES

DNA results, which were made public on Saturday, revealed that the 19-year-old Sharon and Melon are identical twins who were separated at birth and raised by different parents, who in light of the new development have agreed to have the three girls live together.

After the story concluded, Jeff remarked that living together would make Sharon, Melon and Melvis an “awesome threesome”, a comment, which Victoria clearly didn’t see coming.

After a brief awkward silence, a visibly stunned Victoria asked Jeff to read the next story.

Jeff’s comment lit up social media with users giving their varied views. Here are some of their comments:

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Kenya on high alert after suspected Ebola case in Kericho

About the author

Hilary Kimuyu


Also read