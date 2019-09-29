JB Masanduku pleads with ex-wife Tina Kaggia to allow him see their kids

Comedian JB Masanduku is desperate to see the children he sired with his former wife, Tina Kaggia.

Masanduku (real name Nathan Kimani) and Tina split two years ago and the radio presenter recently accused the comedian of being a dead beat dad.

The two wedded in 2014 at a private ceremony that was preceded by a civil ceremony at the Attorney General’s chambers.

The divorced couple has two children.

In an interview with a local newspaper in October 2017, Ms Kagia revealed details of her rocky three year marriage to the comedian that she claims had at some point made her feel suicidal.

In the interview, she claimed the marriage failed to work because JB Masanduku neglected her, manipulated and lied everyday.

She narrated how the mess in her marriage and, the anger she had been bottling up, made her crumble inside to the point she started drinking heavily.

CO-PARENTING

But now Masanduku, who inherited his late dad’s stage name, has requested for a round-table meeting with Tina to discuss co-parenting.

“Tina, first and foremost I hope you are well and doing fine. I beseech you that we have a sit-down and we talk about how I would probably see the kids. It will not interfere with someone you or I am seeing but I think it is integral for them to know their father and hear part of my story,” Masanduku said at a recent TV interview.

Masanduku’s response comes a month after Tina publicly claimed that he has abdicated his responsibilities as a father.

“He doesn’t know where we live. He doesn’t know about my son’s school. Anyone who has doubts should ask him to produce any receipt of any contribution he has made to the children’s upkeep,” Tina claimed.

That said, Masanduku is reported to have moved on and is now dating one Jackie Karanja.