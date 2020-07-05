JB Masanduku: I’ve been gagged from mentioning my ex-wife’s name

Stand-up comedian JB Masanduku claims he has been prohibited from mentioning the name of his ex-wife Tina Kaggia in public forums and the media, lest he risks not seeing his children.

The rangy comedian and the former radio presenter had a nasty breakup about five years ago and for a while had problems co-parenting their two children. They finalised their divorce in 2017.

HAPPILY DIVORCED

“We are happily divorced, simtaji. I was adviced to keep her name out of your mouth kama hutaki kesi. Si kuna watoto, unataka kuwaona, usimtaje na usiseme kitu mbaya about her otherwise weeh kawage-dance,” JB Masanduku told Chat Spot.

The comedian also revealed that his marriage woes at some point forced him to quit Churchill Show and take a long break from comedy.

“I was married to somebody halafu kesi ilikuwa mingi sana. I was now in a place that was pretty difficult for me to create jokes so I left the industry for an entire year,” he said.

On October 1, 2013, JB Masanduku and Kaggia, who is rapper DNA’s sister, had a shotgun wedding held at the Attorney General’s chamber. The future seemed blissful.

TROUBLED MARRIAGE

Eight months later, they welcomed their first child but there was already trouble in paradise. Kaggia accused JB Masanduku of being an alcoholic, who would often spend nights away from their matrimonial home.

She moved out in March 2014 but would return after JB Masanduku convinced her that he was a changed man, only for him to return to his old ways.

The couple eventually parted ways for good.

The comedian is currently in a relationship with Jackie Karanja and together they are blessed with a child.