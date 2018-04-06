Former TV news anchor Janet Mbugua. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former TV news anchor Janet Mbugua has dropped the clearest hint yet that she is not carrying twins in her second pregnancy as anticipated by most of her fans.

Janet on her YouTube channel also said she thinks her second baby is going to be a boy, just like her firstborn Huru.

The journalist, who is in her second trimester, was updating fans on her pregnancy sickness getting better, started by addressing the twins rumor.

“By the way, I don’t think I’m having twins… my gut feeling and my sense is that it’s one and my gut… gut feeling I think it’s a boy… everyone thinks I’m having twins everyone but I don’t think I am,” she said.

PREGNANCY STRUGGLES

The rumor started when Janet did her pregnancy announcement on YouTube and NTV’s Trend and revealed how big her tummy was at 12 weeks compared to its size during her first pregnancy.

Janet also revealed some of her pregnancy struggles including a slowdown that has made her not accomplish most of the planned projects.

She went on to reveal how some people that she thought would be there to check up on her during this journey have ended up not being there.