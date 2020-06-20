Jamie Foxx’s insane transformation as he prepares to play Mike Tyson

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has confirmed that he will play Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic about the boxing legend’s life of the former heavyweight boxer.

The actor and singer has had plans for the project since 2014 but after a six-year hiatus, there had been some doubts about whether it would be made.

In an Instagram Live series “Catching Up with Mark Birnbaum,” Foxx, 52, spoke about taking on the role and showed off the insane body transformation he had undergone in preparation.

“It’s a definitive yes,” Foxx said. “Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done, but we officially got the real ball rolling.”

Foxx has started an intense training regime to try and acquire Tyson’s physique.

To prepare for the role, Foxx must complete a vigorous workout comprised of 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups every day to push his weight to 216 pounds and increase to 230 pounds at filming.

In the interview, Foxx said that he first met Tyson after performing standup comedy when he was 22.

During his set, he told a joke about the boxer in the audience and was approached by the champion after the show.

“I saw him at the height of his career, and then when things got bad and bumpy I also saw him as well. So what I’m excited about the movie is to show those moments,” he said when discussing the focus of the film. “I think everyone, young and old, will be able to understand this man’s journey.”

The undisputed world champion at the height of his career was jailed after being convicted of rape in 1992, filed for bankruptcy in 2003, and pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and driving under the influence in 2007 before getting his life back on track and becoming a prominent celebrity figure today.