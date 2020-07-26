‘Jamdown’ co-host Miss Katiwa tests positive for Covid-19





Jamdown co-host Miss Katiwa has tested positive to Covid-19. Miss Katiwa who is also a radio presenter at Homeboyz radio said she was tested even though she initially did not show any symptoms.

“My beautiful people, I got tested for Covid-19 and my results came, am positive for Covid-19, I have been in isolation and I am doing great, I didn’t show signs at first but later on they started appearing, my family is well informed about it and am sure am going to come out strong,” she tweeted.

Miss Katiwa co-hosts the reggae show alongside DJ Moh who replaced Kriss Darlin who left the show after joining politics in the run-up to Kibra by-election following the death of the area MP Ken Okoth.

With the outbreak of Covid-19 Miss Katiwa and DJ Moh have severally hosted their show from the comfort of their homes.

However last Saturday the Jamdown crew was live in the NTV studio.

All those who were present during the Saturday show underwent testing, DJ Moh confirmed to Nairobi News on the phone.

The DJ said he took the test at Aga Khan University Hospital and the results came out negative.