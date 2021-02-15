Jalang’o to bail out struggling Omosh





Media personality Felix Odwuor alias Jalang’o has promised to raise Sh1 million for former Tahidi High actor Kamau Kinuthia popularly known as Omosh after his heartbreaking story went viral.

Omosh is a well-known actor on the local scene having graced our screens for the better part of the last two decades.

But in a clip that has recently gone viral, a tearful Omosh explained he had not only accumulated rent arrears of almost Sh100,000, but also had no source of money to pay for his children’s school fees and was facing eviction.

“Providing food and other basic needs of my family has been a major problem. The landlord wants to collect everything from me,” the actor, once one of the country’s most sought-after, stated.

To this, Jalang’o said at the weekend he will host the ex-Tahidi actor on his YouTube show on Tuesday.

“This hurts me soo much. I promise to raise him 1million bob to restart his life again!” Jalong’o said.According to Omosh, life had been difficult for him and his family since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. He noted the devastating impact the pandemic had on the entertainment sector.

Omosh stays in Nairobi’s Kayole area. He says he has not paid rent for the past year causing arrears to pile up.

Actress Maria Chege wrote on her social media platform that she will do what she can to help Omosh.

“It’s not that I have much to give, but using the platform that I have, I am more than willing to join help him. Team Maggie, anyone willing to join me through this, comment below. I will visit him and give you all details on how you can help,” explained actress Maria Chege.