Jalang’o ‘snitches’ on Betty Kyallo’s relationship with ‘Somali guy’





Comedian Jalang’o seems to have let the cat out of the bag regarding the nature of the relationship between Betty Kyallo and her alleged ‘Somali Guy’ Alinur Mohammed.

Jalang’o posted a picture of himself together with Mohammed on Instagram.

He captioned the photo, “Hanging out with my brother in-law if you know you know…[email protected]”

Betty then commented telling Jalang’o that it was not right what he did, followed by laughing emojis.

“Si Poa,” replied Betty.

Alinur has been suspected to be the ‘Somali guy’ that Betty dated for a while.

He (Alinur) came out to deny the claims.

However, the blossoming friendship between the two has been a subject of speculation on whether Mohammed is the ‘Somali guy’.

In fact, he commented on a picture of Betty together with her two sisters Mercy and Gloria while on a trip in Malindi referring to them as family.