Jalang’o ‘snitches’ on Betty Kyallo’s relationship with ‘Somali guy’

By Sylvania Ambani August 7th, 2020 1 min read

Comedian Jalang’o seems to have let the cat out of the bag regarding the nature of the relationship between Betty Kyallo and her alleged ‘Somali Guy’ Alinur Mohammed.

Jalang’o posted a picture of himself together with Mohammed on Instagram.

He captioned the photo, “Hanging out with my brother in-law if you know you know…[email protected]

Betty then commented telling Jalang’o that it was not right what he did, followed by laughing emojis.

“Si Poa,” replied Betty.

Alinur has been suspected to be the ‘Somali guy’ that Betty dated for a while.

Media personality and businesswoman Betty Kyallo and Alinur Mohammed. PHOTO | COURTESY
Media personality and businesswoman Betty Kyallo and Alinur Mohammed. PHOTO | COURTESY

He (Alinur) came out to deny the claims.

However, the blossoming friendship between the two has been a subject of speculation on whether Mohammed is the ‘Somali guy’.

In fact, he commented on a picture of Betty together with her two sisters Mercy and Gloria while on a trip in Malindi referring to them as family.

