Jalang’o responds to YouTuber Edgar Obare

Kenyan comedian Jalang’o has responded to YouTuber Edgar Obare on claims that he intends to harm him.

Jalang’o took to his social media to dismiss the claims by Obare terming them as laughable and malicious.

“A blogger wakes up and post that I called him and threatened him? That he meets me at DCI. I just laugh! From his screenshots there is someone working really hard to try and Tarnish my name, I will not even bother asking or following who you are who talks to blogger and lie to them about me, just Malice! Pure malice!” Posted Jalang’o.

In addition, Jalang’o advised Obare to report the matter to the police rather than post it on social media.

“I have a lot on my plate to even bother with you and if you are honest about being threatened you don’t post, you report,” he added.

Itinerary

The comedian then shared his itinerary for that date he was accused.

“I was at Milele FM at 4 am up to 10. I was working for Quick Mart Roysambu to 11 am. At 12 I was at Raddison Blue Day 2 Bamburi. Tonight I am Hosting the Unga Limited New year event at Weston. Am here already. That’s what they don’t want to hear…But I always say haters are fans whose love for me is confused! Today I went to Obare DM and asked him when I ever called him he has not replied,” he wrote.

On Friday, the YouTuber sensationally accused the comedian of contacting him and demanding a meeting at the DCI. Further, he alleged that a close source to the presenter contacted him and warned him that there was a plot to harm him.

“Be very careful! They are planning to let things go quiet and people forget before they strike! I hear you still mention boss in your interviews,” part of the screenshot from Obare read.

Obare’s allegations come just days after he pulled down video of celebrities, including Jalang’o.

Most of the celebrities on Obare’s YouTube channel were accused of cheating.