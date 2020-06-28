Jalang’o planning to launch online TV station

Popular radio presenter Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o has announced plans to launch an online TV station.

Jalang’o recently quit Milele FM following a contractual dispute with his employer, Mediamax Network Limited.

YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Jalang’o announced his resignation on Monday night on social media and later in the week, he shared his idea of changing his YouTube content to resemble that of a TV station.

The comedian, who currently commands more than 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, says he wants to expand his platform and turn it into a TV and have other talented hosts to have their personal segments on the channel.

“With how the YouTube channel is growing so fast, we want to make it bigger. Bonga na Jalas interviews will continue but just as a segment on the channel and have different channels on the platform for news, sports, comedy and other interesting segments to create opportunities for so many other youths who have talent and want to showcase them,” he said.

He also advised those interested in applying for the hosting job on his online platform.

CELEBRITY GUESTS

“If you think you have talent to host and you have always wanted to host something, you can talk to me. Tell me what you are good at and I will send a number where you can send one-minute clips. We’ll put these videos out there and that’s how we’ll get our hosts.”

The comedian has been interviewing celebrities through his YouTube channel dubbed Jalango Mwenyewe. Some of the notable people who have graced his channel include media personality Betty Kyallo, musician Khaligraph Jones and Diamond Plantnumz’s ex-girlfriend Tanasha Donna.

A respected comedian and emcee, Jalang’o once described how he joked his way to an emcee job at an event presided by former US President Barack Obama when he visited his ancestral village to launch Sauti Kuu Resource Centre started by his sister Auma Obama to help educate locals about utilising their talents.

Jalang’o has previously worked for Kiss 100, Radio Maisha and Hot 96.