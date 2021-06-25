Jalang’o hits out at actor Omosh over ‘begging spree’





Media personality Felix Odiwuor, commonly known as Jalang’o, has hit out at former Tahidi High actor Kamau Kinuthia aka Omosh after he appeared in a TV interview and requested more financial assistance weeks after Kenyans bailed him out on the same matter.

In an interview with TV 47, Omosh alleges he did not receive Sh1 million in donations as it is being reported.

He clarified that the amount he received, which he did not name, paid off his bills and debts accrued in the past year.

“kusema tuu ukweli nilishika less than one million, kuna watu walipledge ma doh na hakuna kitu walitupa. Nyumba ilikuwa nimekaa mwaka na miezi nne sijalipa rent. Mimi naweza taka ninunuliwe tuu ka camera, tripod, tu lights tuwili na microphone halafu sasa niwache. Madeni zilikuwa zinanipea stress ndio maana sikupiga hiyo hesabu na ile doh nilipata (I received less than one millon, there are some people who pledged but didnt deliver. I would request a well wisher to help me get a camera, tripod, lights and a microphone), he said.”

But Jalang’o, who spearheaded the recent initiative to aid out the famous actor suggested Omosh was acting stupid by asking for more financial help.

“Some people never learn! I can easily assure that omosh got more than 1m from my show…personally in cash he got more than 700k than the people who sent money directly to him! I hosted him 2 weeks after he came out …people had already started sending him money! @zeroheropropertiesltd got him land and @sungtimber1 built him a house! @honalinur gave him food worth 60k and another 100k in cash!! Hii ni ujinga tu!” responded Jalang’o on Instagram.

Omosh hit the headlines earlier this year after a video clip capturing him tearfully explaining he had not only accumulated rent arrears of almost Sh100,000, but also had no source of money to pay for his children’s school fees and was facing eviction, went viral.

Jalang’o is one of the people who responded to his plight saying that he would help him raise Sh1 million to help him restart his life again.

Some of the items he is said to have received include a 40 by 80 feet piece of land in Malaa along Kang’undo Road by a city real estate firm, which has contracted Omosh to create their commercials and also host their events.

Another company offered the actor cash while he also benefited from a two-day fully paid vacation courtesy of a tours and travel firm.

He was also offered two lorries of sand to build a house on his new plot.

Others companies and individuals led by city politician Alinur Mohammed offered him food.