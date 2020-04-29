Jalang’o has final laugh in Shix Kapienga birthday message banter with MC Jessy

Multi-talented radio presenter Shix Kapienga turned 33 years on Monday, and several celebrities wished her a happy birthday.

Churchill Show comedian Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy, who on several occasions has been rumored to have dated the petite lass, was among the celebrities who posted a happy birthday message for Shix.

“Happy birthday to you @shixkapienga. I wanted to isolate this message from za jana otherwise with this Corona, you never know. Ona tu vile yesu alikuwa ametawala maisha yako hizi enzi 😂😂” MC Jessy posted on Instagram.

His birthday message caught the attention of fellow comedian Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o who in his reply wrote “Siku hizi ni wewe unatawala… mrudishe kwa yesu nani!!

To this MC Jessy responded, “Jalang’o Hapo umenena,,,Nisaidie twende kesha moja tumuombee by asubuhi atakua anaongea na ndimi. 😃”

Mc Jessy’s fans called out Jalang’o for the savage response.

“@jessythemc haki @jalangoo ni savage 😂😂😂😂😂,” peffedy_kims commented.

“@jalangoo punguza volume 🙂,” said kate_maingi.

“@jalangoo mchomaji 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” marimar_katush wrote.

“@jalangoo aki jalango hapo umenena😂😂,” jenniferkendi commented.