Jamaican reggae star Jah Cure lands in Kenya for Umoja Splash Festival

Jamaican King of Lovers Rock, Jah Cure, has arrived in Kenya for the first part of the African leg of his worldwide dubbed “The Royal Soldier Tour”.

The Grammy-nominated artiste will be the main act at the Umoja Splash Festival to be held on Saturday at Uhuru Gardens.

The curtain raisers of the event will be home-based reggae artistes Jah Watchman of Dohty Family, Nutty Bwoy, Musikal Sherriff and Teargas alongside DJs Moh, Zionites and Nutty Konshens.

IMPACT LIVES

During his one week stay in the country, Jah Cure, who is among reggae artistes topping the charts at the moment, will take part in a number of activities in Nairobi ghettos.

Speaking at a conference on Thursday, Jah Cure said he is in the country not only to perform but also to impact the lives of the people.

“You don’t even know how happy I am to be back in Africa, back in Kenya. There’s never a better time. There’s never a better place. I think here in Kenya I have a connection, that’s why besides the performance, I want to do something for the society in Kenya, something good that I can be remembered for in Kenya,” Jah Cure said.

TOP HITS

“With the help of my team during my stay here, I will be visiting the slums to see what I can do,” he added.

Jah Cure has been on ‘The Royal Soldier Tour” since the beginning of the year. The 10-city tour has already seen him performing in the capital cities of Bahamas, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Jah Cure is best known for topping the music charts with global hits such as Call on Me, Never Find, What Am I Longing For, Unconditional Love among others.