Jaguar visits Tanzania amid diplomatic row

A member of Parliament who sparked a diplomatic row with Tanzania, after making allegedly xenophobic remarks, is now visiting the country.

In June, Charles Njagua, who is also known as Jaguar, was arrested after a video of him, calling on Tanzanian and Ugandan traders to leave the country, was widely shared on social media.

He was held in police custody for over a week and was released on July 6 after paying a $4,800 (£3,800) bail.

CHARGES

The Starehe legislator is facing charges of incitement to violence.

He told the BBC Dira radio programme that his comments were only targeting illegal traders.

“No country would allow people who do not have permits to do illegal business,” he said.

ANGER

The comments angered some Tanzanian lawmakers who called on Kenyans to be kicked out of their country.

Tanzania’s government also summoned Kenya’s high commissioner to explain the comments.

Mr Njagua told the BBC that he “loves” Tanzania and has family in the country.

He posted a picture of himself in Tanzanian’s capital, Dodoma.