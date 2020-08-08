Jaguar posted Mobetto’s child with Diamond and Instagram descended into chaos





Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Jaguar has set tongues wagging after sending a surprise birthday wish to Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto’s son Daylan.

Jaguar posted a picture of Hamisa’s son with the felicitations.

Daylan is Diamond Platnumz’s child.

On the comment section, Jaguar’s followers hailed the Kenyan MP for “coming to show some love to his son on his birthday”.

Topafrican_celebs commented, “😂😂😂 honourable thank u for coming out and loving ur son it was high time. The boy resembles u too much.”

Bmalotha wrote, “Kumbe kweli unafanana sana na mwanao”

Ntongoj posted, “Thanks baba daylan 🔥🔥🔥

Ramdan.amina added, “Thank you Baba Daylan 😁😁😁😁, Khaaa Dunia hii Hapana😂😂.

About two years ago, there were allegations that Jaguar had fathered Daylan due to their striking resemblance.

The video vixen in Diamond’s song Salome, however, set the record straight regarding the fatherhood of her son, saying he was Diamond’s.

In 2019, Jaguar revealed he has a son in Tanzania although he did not reveal the identity of mother or the child.

“Mimi napenda watanzania sana hata niko na watoto huko Tanzania. Mimi siongei uwongo. Mimi niko na kijana Tanzania lakini kwa muda kidogo sijaweza kutembea,” he added.

The MP’s revelation followed his alleged xenophobic remarks which Tanzanians did not take well.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, Daylan’s father also wished his son a happy birth.

When the rumours of Daylan not being his son swirled, Diamond maintained that he was the biological father.

“This is my Kid… and he will forever be my Kid, tena My Beloved Kid….Hakuweza kuwepo kwenye clip iliyopita sababu @lukambaofficial Hakuwa na clip ya mimi na yeye ya Hivi karibuni…na si Vinginevyo…Halaf cha kuongeza, msiniletee Uteam wenu kwa Watoto zangu! They are all my Kids, Nawapenda na siwezi mtenga wala kumbagua yoyote….” Diamond wrote.