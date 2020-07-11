Jada Pinkett admits she had sexual relations with singer August Alsina

Will SMith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith admitted on Friday that she had relations with singer August Alsina.

In a surprise episode on her Facebook show Red Table Talk, the actress sat down with her husband, Will Smith, to address recent rumours regarding the status of their relationship.

Alsina stirred up controversy last month when he claimed in an interview with radio host Angela Yee that he had been romantically involved with Pinkett Smith. Alsina added that Smith had given them his blessings.

She told her the actress said that the relationship happened while the pair were separated.

“We were over,” she says. “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

Mr Smith then pushes her, saying “an entanglement? A relationship.”

“I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken,” she countered.

However, the couple denied that Smith gave Alsina permission to enter the relationship.

“One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you giving permission, which the only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself,” she said.

The pair have been married since 1997, have two children together, and said they are currently back together after a split.

Now that the couple is back together, Jada said they had reached a place of “unconditional love”.

Towards the end of the interview, Smith told her: “I’m gonna get you back first.”

Pinkett Smith laughed and responded: “I think you got me back! I think we’re good on that.”

The couple bumped fists as they jokingly recited their rendition of his “Bad Boys” movie motto: “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life.”