Jacque Maribe speaks about how her life took a dramatic turn





Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has spoken out for the first time since she left the media industry.

In an episode of her new YouTube show The Hot Seat, Maribe spoke about her journey in the media industry and how things changed for the worse in 2018.

She said that things went from a 100 to zero in 2018 when she was arrested and charged with murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani alongside her then lover Joseph Irungu alias Jowie.

She later quit her job after she was released on bail.

She likened her experience to that of someone who was driving at a neck-breaking speed then all over a sudden came to a standstill.

SCHOOL AND CAREER

The arrest, Maribe said, led to a total change in her life and diluted her opinion on matters politics in the country.

“Again, being a female senior political reporter, it was an interesting journey having risen like that and all of a sudden you feel like everything is falling into place and making so much sense until one day you have no idea what the world just decides to do. Literally a standstill,” she said.

Maribe also narrated how her father used to pay her classmates at State House Girls to compete with her in class.

“I went to the State House Girls High School. I was a bookworm. I really loved reading. My dad even bribed my classmates with money so that they could beat me from the top position. He used to offer Sh1,000 and back then that was a lot of money,” she recounted.