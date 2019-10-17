Jacque Maribe reunites with baby daddy Eric Omondi at son’s graduation

After years keeping it a secret father of her child, former Citizen TV news Anchor Jacque Maribe has finally let the cat out of the bag.

Maribe shared a picture of herself with her four-year-old son, Zahari, leaning on comedian Eric Omondi.

Maribe refers to the comedian as her son’s father putting to rest speculations that have long been going round of the child’s paternity.

“Family first. Happy graduation day Zahari. We, mum and dad @ericomondi are proud of you!” wrote Ms Maribe alongside the cute family photo.

Eric on the other hand also posted the same picture on his Instagram page writing the word “family” as the caption of the photo.

The two dated back in 2014 but later parted ways under unclear circumstances. Maribe later flaunted her baby bump but was elusive in commenting about the father of her child.

The comedian also in numerous occasion has evaded the paternity questions (on Maribe’s son) thrown at him during interviews. Both Maribe and Omondi are single.

Eric went on to date Italian Chantal Graziola but broke up earlier this year, while Ms Maribe became engaged to Joseph Irungu alias Jowie. The latter is currently in remand as the prime suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani

Dennis Itumbi also congratulated the two. “Congratulations – The Omondi’s. Zahari’s graduation is a great statement of your solid guidance. May your bond last for an eternity and more. To both of you my friends, God’s blessings! Bishop na pia President walisema, “Wanaosema, wacha waseme! Au sio?” he said.