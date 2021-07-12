Jacque Maribe launches new TV show





Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe is back on our screens.

She announced her comeback on Saturday after months of silence, with her new show dubbed ‘The Jacque Maribe Show’ that premiered Sunday.

“LSK President Nelson Havi is on The Jacque Maribe Show. Sunday 8pm, on @thejacquemaribeshow YouTube page,” wrote Maribe.

Nairobi News understands Maribe will likely interview big-name political personalities on her show as the country gears towards the 2022 general elections.

Maribe’s return comes a few months after she stopped hosting the Hot Seat, a show that was featured primarily on YouTube.

Maribe had only hosted the first season of the show produced by Sarah Mwangi.

The return followed a two-year forced sabbatical after she was accused alongside her then-boyfriend for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe who is out on a cash bail of Sh1 million resigned from Citizen TV in 2019 after she was moved from her position as a news anchor to an editor after the court barred her from reading news or interviewing anybody regarding the murder case during the trial period.

Maribe started her journalism career at K24 TV in 2009 after graduating from the University of Nairobi.

She later worked as a political affairs reporter at Kiss TV from 2011 to 2012.

She moved to Citizen TV in 2012 under the same title.