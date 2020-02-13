Jackie Chan offers Sh14m to anyone who will discover Coronavirus vaccine

Action movie legend Jackie Chan has promised to reward whoever develops an antidote vaccine to Coronavirus with a whooping sum of a million Chinese Yuan (Sh14.4 million).

According to several reports, the 65-years-old veteran actor made the announcement on his Weibo account, one of the most popular social media platform in China.

“Science and technology is key to overcoming the virus, and I believe many people have the same thought as me and hope that an antidote can be developed as soon as possible. I have a naïve idea now, no matter which individual or organization develops the antidote, I want to thank them with 1 million Yuan,” Jackie Chan said.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan city of China, that has since been quarantined, the virus has spread to more than 25 countries across the world, causing 1,000 deaths so far.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the virus outbreak a global emergency as health expert’s fight to contain it.

Here in Kenya, two new facilities have already been set up to test for the deadly virus. Initially, samples taken from individuals suspected to have been infected with the virus were sent to South Africa.

The kits for testing for the virus arrived in the country last Sunday and set up in two laboratories under the National Influenza Center hosted at the National Public Health Laboratories and Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).