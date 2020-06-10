It’s now a matter of when Rayvanny will quit Diamond’s WCB label

Diamond Platnumz’s record label Wasafi Classic Babe (WCB) has yet again been hit by reports of an impending exit of another big name signed up with the music label.

For weeks now, reports doing round have suggested that Rayvanny has been mauling over an exit plan from the label. The Tetema hitmaker feels he is being used and wasted at WCB according to the reports.

EXPLOITATIVE CONTRACT

However, on Sunday, while appearing on Big Sunday Live Show – an interactive session with fans – Rayvanny quashed the speculations when a curious audience sort clarification over the claims.

“Before sijaongea chochote, Vanny Boy Wasafi for life baby. Lakini pia nijibu swali lako, niseme naishukuru sana management yangu WCB Wasafi. Namshukuru sana Diamond Platnumz kwa sehemu niliyofika. Nikiamua kuwa na label naweza kuwa hata na label hata tano. So there is no way kwamba nitoke Wasafi halafu niende kuwa chini ya label nyingine labda niwe na label kumi zingine za kwangu mimi,” Rayvanny said.

However, a well placed source in Dar es Salaam, has informed Nairobi News that Rayvanny statement were simply meant to paint a rosy picture that all is well but it’s a matter of when and not if he will leave WCB.

“Fans wanapumbazwa, but trust me, it’s a matter of time before it happens. Harmonize also said the same thing ‘Wasafi for life’. He eventually left. I was made aware of the reports long before it leaked to the public. This is bound to happen, it’s just a matter of time, believe me on this,” our source said.

Reasons to Rayvanny wanting out of WCB are similar to those that drove away Harmonize and Rich Mavoko. The contract under the label is said to be exploitative.

ENDORSEMENTS

It has been reported that despite Rayvanny’s stature as a top artiste in Tanzania, he has never landed any endorsement deals despite a number of corporate and brand showing huge interest in working with him.

The label’s management has been blamed for putting stringent measures driving away corporate deals. This is something that has been bothering Rayvanny for some time now.

It has been reported that Diamond directly approves most of endorsement deals under the label.

Since Harmonize left the label, he has attracted several endorsement deals, something that never happened while he was signed up with WCB.

Harmonize terminated his 15-year contract prematurely barely on his fourth year and was forced to pay a compensation fee of Sh25 million to earn full rights of songs he recorded under WCB.

