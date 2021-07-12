It’s heading to Rome, what the world had to say





Italy are the champions of Europe for the next three years after beating England in a pulsating finale at Wembley Stadium in England on Sunday night.

Italy beat England on post match penalties to achieve the feat.,

And the world, politicians, journalists, comedians, et al, have had a lot to say about it.

Deputy President William Ruto, who’s transformed into an ardent sports fan in recent times, has lauded Italy for the achievement.

This is Italy’s second title.

England are yet to win the European title but the Three Lions have been crowned World Champions before, some 55 years back.

And the Italians 🇮🇹 take it to Rome #Euro2020Final — Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) July 11, 2021

It's heading to Rome.

England put a brave fight, but it's the Italians who emerged with the victory FT. ( AET)

Italy 3-2 England Italy are the #EURO2020 champions#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/AuCIbX815N — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) July 11, 2021

Team Italy . Finesse , tact and speed . I enjoyed this duel . pic.twitter.com/kRcyPVMb2n — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) July 12, 2021

🇮🇹 JUST IN: Italy’s football team arrives at Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome with cheering fans after winning the #Euro2020Final in London. Gianluigi Donnarumma became the first goalkeeper to win player of the tournament at #Euro2020

https://t.co/xwjTT5rQ5h #ItalyEngland pic.twitter.com/DMc9UesT7Y — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 12, 2021

British have for 64 years refused to show where they buried MAU MAU (Freedom & Land Army) FIELD MARSHAL DEDAN KÌMATHI. They're hiding many secrets of colonial era. Until the English apologise for killing our hero and reveal his grave for decent burial #ROMEisHOME. #Euro2020Final — Kabando Wa Kabando (@Wakabando) July 11, 2021