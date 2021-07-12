Join our Telegram Channel
It’s heading to Rome, what the world had to say

By Nahashon Musungu July 12th, 2021 1 min read

Italy are the champions of Europe for the next three years after beating England in a pulsating finale at Wembley Stadium in England on Sunday night.

Italy beat England on post match penalties to achieve the feat.,

And the world, politicians, journalists, comedians, et al, have had a lot to say about it.

Deputy President William Ruto, who’s transformed into an ardent sports fan in recent times, has lauded Italy for the achievement.

This is Italy’s second title.

England are yet to win the European title but the Three Lions have been crowned World Champions before, some 55 years back.

