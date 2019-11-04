It was parte after parte as 2019 Go Kart Kenya Championship Circuit concluded

It was a great musical evening for motor enthusiasts as the Go Kart Championship Circuit came to an end on Saturday.

The competition dubbed Kenya Racing Festival is a one-of-its-kind amateur karting tournament aimed towards providing amateur racers and racing enthusiasts the chance to experience the pro side of karting.

THE WINNERS

Sim-U-Nation earned a fully-paid trip to the United Arab Emirates to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after winning the 2019 Johnnie Walker Go Kart Championship at Whistling Moran.

Team Sim-U-Nation attained 284 points, Corsa Volate came second with 216, while team Master Bater with 202 points.

Team Sim-U-Nation, comprising Steve Muriuki, Ed Behr, Sam Karangatha and Wessel Van Djick, recorded the fastest time in all the 7 round of championship.

The championship started with qualifiers that were held on September 14, which attracted at least 80 teams.

Johnnie Walker is the ‘Official Whisky’ of Formula 1. The Walker family behind the brand has connections with Formula 1 that goes back to the 1950s.

After the awarding ceremony it was time for the after party as Namesless, Bensoul and Nvirii the Storyteller charmed party goers with their hits.

AFTER PARTY

The after party was nothing but an incredible musical and cars experience. DJ Shawn was the first on the decks and he did not disappoint.

This lad killed the party with his Caribbean and modern reggae tunes. He kept the crowd dancing until the emcee Shaffie Weru had to nicely chase him to give other DJs their time.

However, DJ Shawn didn’t leave the stage until he had played old Americans classics music. Then came DJ Fabz, with his ragga tunes, and Nigerian beats.

Nvirii the Storyteller was the first to hit the stage. He fired the revelers with his performance, making the crowd go wild with his hit songs like Pombe Sigara and Overdose.

Dressed in a luminous green trouser and shirt, Bensoul touched the hearts of the revelers with his deep baritone voice. Some rose up to dance, while others ululated and screamed to his nice Jam.

GUEST ARTISTES

It was a rare moment to see couples dance, chest to chest to Bensoul hit song dubbed Favorite song.

He rhythmically shook his head while performing with the peak of his performance being his collabo with Nvirii the Storyteller, as they sang Pombe Sigara single.

Thereafter came the musical show by DJ Que of 33 beats. He took the audience to an old school musical journey of genge tunes guided by Shaffie Weru.

This high energy mood set the stage for Nameless who charmed the party goers with his songs, moves and dancers.

The party goers sang along with him, to a point one would think, they were sitting for a musical paper, because they sang word by word.

Nameless, who performed 10 hits songs that crowned the night, pulled another surprise when he was joined on stage by Habiba.