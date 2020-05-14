It is a boy! Juliana Kanyamozi gives birth

Ugandan singer Juliana Kanyomozi has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. Juliana while announcing the good news on social media said her new baby boy named Taj, born May 12, 2020.

“IT’S A BOY!!!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020. We are thrilled! To God be the glory,” she on her social media pages.

The arrival of Taj comes nearly six years since Juliana lost her only son, Keron Raphael Kabugo in 2014.

The then 11-year-old lost the battle to Asthma at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

Juliana’s followers on social media responded to the good news with a flurry of congratulatory message, although many were surprised by the news as the singer has never shared information or pictures of her pregnancy.

“2014 I was in s4, but since then I have always prayed for you dear because your good mother and you really deserved another gift of a child. Glory be to the Almighty he has answered my prayers,” Bello Gilbert Rutikarayo posted.

“Congratulations. It is a big relief to your family JK and fans after losing your only boy God has blessed you with another boy. God is always good,” Emmanuel B Mukama wrote.

“Wow! So happy for you Juliana, indeed God has Restored you. May the little boy be covered by the blood of our Mighty King. No Harm shall befall him in Jesus Name. May He grow to bring immense joy in your life.🙏,” Judyee Caster said.

“Amen, our God, is faithful. I praise him for wiping Juliana tears and blessing her with a baby restoring to her the joy of motherhood. Congratulations Juliana and may you and your baby be under God’s safekeeping,” Rachael Kibuku commented,.

“Feeling happy as if am the one ooh my sweet Julie congratulations, am having tears of joy just can’t hold it you deserve this and more,” Nachira Grace wrote.