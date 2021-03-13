Islands festival kicks off in Watamu

Holidaymakers relaxing at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Hotel in Mombasa in this photo taken on April 17, 2019. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

At a time the tourism numbers have taken a huge dip owing to the coronavirus pandemic, coastal hoteliers are trying to revitalize the sector with events and improved services.

In Watamu, the Seven Island Resort, with its fabulous Paparemo beach, has organized a three-day Festival event that kicked off on Friday and will end on Sunday.

The three-day event will have at least 12 DJs who will make sure revelers have continuous entertainment.

“Watamu has the potential to be the “queen” of the Kenyan coast: the beauty of its beaches and Nature conquers, the presence of high-level hotels and activities favours a quality hospitality, it’s time to offer entertainment and fun also in this period of limitations, hoping soon to do even better,” said the organizers.

The event will be held in the beautiful setting of Paparemo and will continue on Saturday with the exclusive beach island party and end on Sunday with a spectacular pool party at the Seven Islands Resort, all with numerous DJs, good music for dancing and having fun and a great desire to be together always respecting the anti-Covid-19 regulations.

The music is tailored towards Afro House, Amapiano, House/Techno, Jazz, Live Music, Hip-Hop, and Radio DJs.

This is the first edition of the festival and will have a series of four curated events under the umbrella of the 7 Islands Festival.

On the line up to entertain the revelers will be Dj Kace, Dj Suraj, Dj Mgm, Dj Foozak, Dj Vidza, Dj Dylan-s, Dj Xan Woods, Dj Paps, Dj Donnaccia, Dj Shem, Dj Aqce and Dj Rathod.