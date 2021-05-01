Is Prof. Hamo a dead beat dad?





Media personality Herman Gakobo Kago has been forced to fight off allegations he is a deadbeat dad.

The radio host stands accused of fathering two kids with fellow Churchill Show comedian Stella Bunei Koitie, popularly known as Jemutai, but then neglecting the family.

In an interesting twist of events, Jemutai, who denied dating Hamo three years ago, has now turned around and confirmed he is his baby daddy while accusing him of neglect.

The allegations against Hamo came to the fore when Jemutai asked blogger Edgar Obare to help her sell her Facebook Account that has over 850K followers for Sh1.7 million.

She stressed that she needed the money to be able to provide for the kids she had with Hamo.

“My name is Jemutai, and I am a comedian and a mother of two. I am a single mother and life is becoming even harder every day. I have lots of rent arrears. I have no other choice, so I am selling my Facebook account to anyone in business, it has over 850K followers…it goes for 2Bob per follower. I want to be able to start a business and take care of my kids,” said Jemutai.

After Obare shared Jemutai’s plight, one of her friends came out to accuse Hamo of being a deadbeat father.

The Controversial blogger then asked Jemutai if the accusation was true to which she replied, “Yes he is, we have two kids together…he doesn’t support his kids at all.”

The mother of two further sent Obare audio clips detailing the beginning of the relationship that started in 2015.

She further revealed that she first met Hamo while on Churchill Show and the two began a friendship that progressed into an affair despite the fact that Hamo already had a wife and family in Nakuru.