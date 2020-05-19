Introducing Young Aldister, the up and coming rapper from Nakuru slum

Alvin Jeremiah Lidede, who goes by the stage name Young Aldister, is a young budding rap artistes from Nakuru.

With only a few tracks to his name he has already gained popularity for his captivating songs and lyrical prowess.

He spoke exclusively to Nairobi News about his journey into the music industry.

Tell us about Young Aldister. Who is he?

Alvin Jeremiah Lidede is my real name, but I use Young Aldister as my stage name and I’m 20 years old. I basically do Trap, Swing or Pop. I was born and raised in Nakuru in a slam called Rhonda.

I come from a humble background headed by the strongest human alive, that’s my mother. She’s a mom and also a dad to me and my siblings. My father passed away when I was young. Growing up, we faced so many challenges, but I thank God that He has seen us through.

When did you start getting inspired to want to become a rapper?

Let’s say I lived in the world of music. So before I started doing music I used to listen to music. There was a time I lived with my uncle who to be a gig fan of American rapper Tupac. And basically this laid the foundation for my music. I remember when I was still in primary school my class teacher caught me singing for other students during lesson time and told me if I wouldn’t reach a certain mark during the coming exam, I would repeat that class the following year. I would go back and study but still sing to my friends when I got the opportunity.

Then what happened?

In 2016 when I joined high school my spirit in music grew. Singing for my friends in school led for me to start being known as the mono artist. Some musicians in the school requested me to join their music groups and from there I started recording songs. From that point I continued to nurture my talent in music.

Which are some of the songs you have released?

My first song was a gospel song called Usikate Tamaa. I recorded it when I was in a group which we formed when I was still a fresher in high school in 2016. After recording the song we performed on closing day. To say the truth, for me that song was not my best. I did not know how to balance my vocals and I sounded whack in it. Other students made fun of me and I decided to pause.

In 2017 is when I met by best friend who is also my crew member (Stonnish Gang) his name is WeezWilly he told me we should collaborate and because I saw that spirit in him I decided to get back to music and try again. We recorded another gospel song called I Worship You. That second song made me famous in school.

I have many songs out now but many of them I have been featured. The solo tracks that I have done are four. Two of them I have featured a Tanzanian rising star who is under Pluto record label owned and managed by one famous producer S2kizzy (Tetema beat maker song of Diamond Platnumz).

The other track is Win which I wrote and recorded when I finished high school in 2019. Its video was shot and released in January 2020.

My latest track is called Falling which is an emotional love song expressing the feeling when one is in love. I wrote it from my own personal experience when I was in a relationship and I decided to express it through a track.

What would your say is your style of music?

My music style right now is rap, I’m a rapper. But sometimes I do not just rap, because my style has melodies and at times I sing. This a style I’m trying out because not every rapper can sing. So I’m unique in my own way.

As an upcoming artistes what are some of the challenges you are facing?

Challenges are many because I’m still independent I have no one to help me push my music, recording fees and also marketing my music is still a problem because right now I’m not financially stable. Getting visibility is another challenge because most people like giving the old players more airplay.

What is your take on the Kenyan music industry?

Kenyan music industry is now good compared to the old days where rap music was not given much attention. At the moment rap is what most artistes are doing in Kenya. I’m happy that we starting to realise that every art is good.

What do you think should be done to help upcoming artistes?

Professional studios should be built in the slams because that’s where talent is and those artistes who already have a name should help upcoming artistes. We should emulate Nigerian artiste who are known for supporting each other.

What do you have in store for your fans?

My fans should expect more from me because this year 2020. I believe is still my year. I’m planning to release my first mixtape called Movement.