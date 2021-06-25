Instagram to allow users post via desktop





Instagram has unveiled plans to come up with a feature that would create posts using the web browser on a desktop computer and the test feature had gone live on Thursday for some users.

A number of Twitter users noticed the test feature had gone live on Thursday and the photo-sharing app confirmed the test to TechCrunch.

“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser,” an Instagram spokesperson was quoted as saying by the website.

To see if the test is live for you, head to Instagram in your browser and look for a new “plus” icon in the icon tray on the top right.

The new test feature is the company’s most recent sign of life for its desktop product.

The Facebook-owned added the ability to view Stories on the web in 2017 and added direct messaging to desktop late last year.

The test is not available to everyone and it only allows users to create posts for the main feed.

