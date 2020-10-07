Indisposed Janet Mbugua takes another break from social media





Former TV news anchor Janet Mbugua has taken a social media break for the second time in as many years for medical reasons.

In a post she shared on Instagram, the mother of two said that she is unwell and needs time to rest.

“Life has a funny way of creeping up on you. One minute you can be up and about enjoying life and all it has to offer and in the next minute, you are on a drip, sipping liquids and not the good kind. As I write this, I now understand more than ever, the importance of being in tune with your body, something I was doing previously and then I let it slip,” she wrote.

Last year, after weeks of tirelessly pushing for improved menstrual health management policies in the country, the media personality decided to take a break from social media.

INUA DADA

During her campaign, she got signatures for a petition that she said would jumpstart a discussion around zero-rating pads and tampons, and a comprehensive government programme providing free pads.

Janet founded an organization by the name Inua Dada back in 2013 after Citizen TV aired an emotive feature titled “Period of Shame” that highlighted the trouble primary school girls had to go through to access sanitary that forced them to improvise with rags and chicken feathers during menstruation.

With the help of the First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta, Inua Dada’s distributed sanitary towels to thousands of schoolgirls in Baringo County and has continued to do so in other parts of the country.