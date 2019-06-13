I’m jittery on my return to screen, says Janet Mbugua ahead of NTV debut





Celebrated media personality Janet Mbugua is returning to the screen with an all-new show on NTV.

Her return comes two years after she called it quits at Citizen TV.

Janet told Nairobi News in an exclusive that despite working as an anchor for a decade, she is still jittery.

“I am so jittery and that shows that I care about the product. A mentor once told me, the day you stop being nervous you should be worried,” she said.

NTV Production Manager Mercelline Maroma told Nairobi News that the new show dubbed, “Here and Now”, will be centered on the youth and will tackle social, economic and political issues they are facing.

GIVE YOUTH A VOICE

“We want to give the youth a voice and have a sober conversation on what is going on in their lives,” said Ms Maroma.

“Here and Now” will start airing next week on Thursday night and it will have the host and a panel discussing various issues affecting the youth.

Ms Mbugua, who runs her own YouTube channel where she shares details of her life with her fan base of more than 30,000 subscribers, disclosed in 2017 that she took a break from TV to spend time with her young family.

Through a post on her blog, she reflected on her 10-year career as a broadcast journalist and thanked all those who made it possible for her.

She has been the ambassador of the ‘Help A Child Reach 5’ campaign sponsored by Lifebuoy. She is also the founder of Inua Dada Foundation.